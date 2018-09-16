Sun September 16, 2018
Pakistan

Web Desk
September 16, 2018

Chaudhry brothers condole death of Begum Kulsoom with Nawaz Sharif

LAHORE:A delegation of the Pakistan Muslim League (Q) led by Ch Shujaat Hussain visited Jati Umra to express condolence over the death of Begum Kulsoom Nawaz on Sunday.

PMLQ leaders Ch Shujaat Hussain, Speaker Punjab Assembly Ch Pervaiz Elahi, Monis Elahi and other members met with Nawaz Sharif and expressed grief over the death of Begum Kulsoom.

The PMLQ leaders also offered fateha for the deceased former first lady.

Earlier, former president Asif Ali Zardari and Chairman Pakistan People's Party Bilawal Bhutto Zardari condoled with former prime minister Nawaz Sharif on the demise of his wife Begum Kulsoom Nawaz.

Qamar Zaman Kaira, Rehman Malik and Mustafa Nawaz Khokhar also accompanied them.

After the condolence meeting with Nawaz Sharif, Asif Ali Zardari and Bilawal Bhutto Zardari will return to Islamabad to attend the joint sitting of both the Houses of parliament, scheduled to be held on Monday in which President Dr Arif Alvi will address parliament to kick off the first Parliamentary year of the newly-elected National Assembly as per the Constitution.

Kusoom Nawaz fatiha

Shahbaz said that the family recognises the gesture by everyone as most precious and, in order to not cause any inconvenience to everyone, the Sharif family had decided that Qul of Kulsoom Nawas, due to be held on Sunday (today), would only be restricted to the close family members.

However, all those who wish to pray for the deceased can hold prayers at the local places of their convenience, he added.

