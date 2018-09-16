10 problems Karachi wants Imran Khan to address

Prime Minster Imran Khan is on his first official visit to Karachi today. The city which boosted his party’s chances in July 25 elections by voting for it massively is in shambles and in dire need of focused attention of the Federal Government.



During his election campaign in May, PM Khan presented a 10-point agenda for the development of Karachi, which included water supply, city administration, public schools and hospitals reforms. He said if his party made it to power then they will revamp the city’s administration system and will hold a direct election for the mayor.

Ownership of the city has been the biggest problem due to which successive governments never took keen interest in developing its commercial hub, which provides over 70 percent revenue even in worst conditions.

Now is the time for the prime minister to fulfill his promises he made with the people of Karachi. Here are a 10 key problems that Imran Khan must address.

Water Shortage

Karachi, a city of over 20 million suffers from a serious shortage of water and an all-powerful tanker mafia which operates in connivance of water board officials has made the masses hapless. Of the 1200 million gallons of water that Karachi requires every day, it is receiving only one-third of that amount. From that, much of the water is diverted to illegal hydrants and the tanker mafia, leaving 40 percent of the city without any water for the last two weeks.

Although there are several water supply projects underway but the delay in their completion has left the city high and dry.

Sewerage

Karachi Water & Sewerage Board, which is also responsible for managing city’s drainage system lacks proper mechanism to handle the massive flow of sewerage water with its meager resources. In absence of water treatment plants, the disposal of hundreds of gallons of untreated water from the industries have polluted the sea water.

Transportation

The government of Pakistan Peoples’ Party made announcements to overhaul the transportation network of the city but has never worked sincerely to resolve the crisis. Mega transport systems funded by the Federal Government remained incomplete even after many many months.

Waste management

The city gives the look of a garbage dump. Where ever you go, piles of garbage can be seen. The provincial government engaged Chinese companies to collect the waste from the selected points but that effort proved futile too owing to provincial authorities’ neglect.

Law and order

The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf government must not allow the fruits of the Karachi Operation go to waste and every effort should be made to keep the momentum going no matter what the cost is. Recently, street crimes witnessed a surge in the city once again.

Air pollution/Climate Change



Hundreds have died in the city due to heatstroke yet the provincial government is unmoved to look into this. The metropolis has become a concrete jungle. Billion Tsunami like plantation campaign here on war footings should be launched.

Police reforms

Just like Punjab, Sindh Police too is rigged with political interference. Due to illegal appointments and corruption in the department the force is mostly dependent on Sindh Rangers to clear the city from criminals. Although it’s a provincial subject but the PM must put pressure on the Pakistan Peoples’ Party government to introduce KP-like reforms.

City Administration

The PTI is mulling to introduce a powerful local bodies system where the mayor is directly elected and has more powers and financial resources at his disposal. In his 10-point agenda Khan promised to change the administration system.

Census

Almost all the Karachi political parties have demanded an audit of the census claiming that the city population has been deliberately counted lesser. It is also important for better civic management that a factual assessment is conducted into this complain.

Electricity shortage/Over billing

The metropolis suffered hugely due to faulty transmission network of the power utility. The company entrusted to provide electricity to the whole of Karachi and a few areas of Balochistan need to be made answerable. Hundreds of Karachiites complain of over-billing which no one listens.