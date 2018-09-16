Muharram: Punjab govt set up Police Control Rooms in major districts

ISLAMABAD : The Punjab government has set up Police Control Rooms in major districts besides a Provincial Control Room in Lahore, to monitor security arrangements during Youm-e-Ashur.

Public can be contacted on Emergency phone number 15 regarding any suspicious activity or person, Radio Pakistan reported.

Punjab Home Department has appealed the public to fully cooperate with administration for smooth and safe holding of Majalis and processions.