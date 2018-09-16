Sun September 16, 2018
Pakistan

Web Desk
September 16, 2018

Imran Khan reaches Karachi in first visit since becoming PM

KARACHI: Prime Minister Imran Khan has reached Karachi on his first official visit since assuming office on August 18th.

Sindh Governor Imran Ismail and Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah received the PM at airport.

The premier visited Mausoleum of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah to pay homage to the father of the nation.

PM Khan will chair a meeting related to security matters in the provincial capital. He will also be briefed upon ongoing development projects in the metropolis.

According to the spokesperson, a fund raising programme for construction of Bhasha Dam will also be hold at Governor’s house later today.

A meeting with the notables of the city and members of business community is also scheduled in day-long visit of the PM.

