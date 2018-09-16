Sun September 16, 2018
Pakistan

Web Desk
September 16, 2018

Faisal Javed Khan seen with PM House buffaloes in new video

ISLAMABAD: The buffaloes that former prime minister kept at the PM House have been in the headlines since Naeemul Haq’s announcement that they will also be auctioned.

Although, videos of the official cars put on sale by the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf government were released to the media but the buffaloes were nowhere to be seen.

Nawaz kept buffaloes at PM House for his ‘gastronomic requirements’: PTI

Former prime minister Nawaz Sharif kept eight buffaloes at the PM House for his ‘gastronomic requirements’, which would now be auctioned too under the austerity campaign launched by the new government of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf.

Now, a video surfaced on social media shows PTI Senator Faisal Javed Khan talking with the caretakers of the cattle. One of them told the senator that the milk was used by the former PM.

Javed then told a man with him that very soon these will be sold out and the palatial residence will be converted into a centre of excellence.

Naeemul Haq, Special Assistant to PM Imran Khan had said that Nawaz Sharif kept eight buffaloes at the PM House for his ‘gastronomic requirements’, which would be auctioned too under the austerity campaign launched by the new government.

Haq said the government has auctioned luxury cars parked at the PM House and it will also sell the four surplus helicopters lying unused with the Cabinet Division.

The PTI leader also alerted the potential buyers to get ready for the auction of buffaloes that PML-N leader at the PM House.

