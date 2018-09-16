Sun September 16, 2018
Pakistan

Web Desk
September 16, 2018

PM Imran Khan to visit Karachi today

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan will arrive in Karachi today, first time since assuming office of the Premier.

During his day-long stay, PM Imran Khan will visit mausoleum of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah and offer fateha besides presiding over meeting on law and order and ongoing projects, being executed with the assistance of the federation.

Prime Minister will chair all the meetings at State Guest House instead of Governor House.

Late on Sunday, Prime Minister will participate in fundraising dinner at Governor House and after that he will return to Islamabad.

Governor Sindh Imran Ismail has been handed over the responsibility of organizing the fundraising program.

