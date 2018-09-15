Punjab govt’s TV ad pulled off air over ‘racial profiling’

ISLAMABAD: A controversial government advertisement was pulled from TV broadcasts on Saturday after it courted controversy and allegations of racial profiling.

The half-minute video advert by the Punjab government’s Home Department urged people to report to 15 about hate speech, display of arms, illegal use of loud speakers and any other suspicious activity.

PTM leader and MNA Mohsin Dawar, who was elected from Waziristan, slammed the government’s advert, calling it racial profiling of Pashtuns.

Information and Broadcasting Minister Fawad Chaudhry responded to Mr Dawar's tweet, confirming the advert was immediately taken off air.

He said that channels were already directed not to air the advertisement.

“This advertisement was immediately taken off as soon it was brought to our attn, it was aired hardly a few times before channels were directed not to air such advertisement,” Chaudhry tweeted, urging people not to circulate this rejected version.