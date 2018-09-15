No one knows who is the boss in Punjab, says Ahsan Iqbal

ISLAMABAD: Senior PML-N leader Ahsan Iqbal on Saturday questioned the performance of PTI-led government in Punjab, saying that no one knew who was the boss in the province.

Taking to Twitter, the former interior minister said that crime wave was on the rise in Punjab, adding that the province was heading towards administrative collapse.

“Crime wave on rise in Punjab. Naya Pakistan has brought dispersed power model in Punjab, No one knows who is the boss? Weak governance, no control, heading towards administrative collapse,” Iqbal tweeted.

In an earlier tweet, the PML-N MNA took a jibe at the rival PTI, reminding fellow citizens 70 days were remaining "in Pakistan becoming a Naya Pakistan!”

It is noted here that Sardar Usman Buzdar, a little-known MPA from Dera Ghazi Khan, was elected as Punjab Chief Minister after the July 25 parliamentary elections.

His choice for the top provincial slot drew criticism even from some die-hard PTI’s supporters, but Prime Minister Imran Khan put his weight behind Buzdar and promised to support him all the way.



