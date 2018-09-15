Sat September 15, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
FM Qureshi terms Kabul visit 'very advantageous'

FM Qureshi terms Kabul visit 'very advantageous'

CJ, Saad Rafique exchange heated words

CJ, Saad Rafique exchange heated words
No curfew in N Waziristan on Sundays in future

No curfew in N Waziristan on Sundays in future
Five dead in Carolinas as Florence brings ´epic´ floods

Five dead in Carolinas as Florence brings ´epic´ floods
Selective definition of terrorism betraying terror war: Khawaja Asif

Selective definition of terrorism betraying terror war: Khawaja Asif
Indian forces kill five Kashmiris

Indian forces kill five Kashmiris
CJ warns of applying Article 6 against anyone who tries to halt dam project

CJ warns of applying Article 6 against anyone who tries to halt dam project
CCTV footage helps police crack down on criminals in Karachi

CCTV footage helps police crack down on criminals in Karachi

No one knows who is the boss in Punjab, says Ahsan Iqbal

No one knows who is the boss in Punjab, says Ahsan Iqbal
Arrest orders issued for ex-minister Babar Ghauri

Arrest orders issued for ex-minister Babar Ghauri

Pakistan

Web Desk
September 15, 2018

Share

Advertisement

No one knows who is the boss in Punjab, says Ahsan Iqbal

ISLAMABAD: Senior PML-N leader Ahsan Iqbal on Saturday questioned the performance of PTI-led government in Punjab, saying that no one knew who was the boss in the province.

Taking to Twitter, the former interior minister said that crime wave was on the rise in Punjab, adding that the province was heading towards administrative collapse.

“Crime wave on rise in Punjab. Naya Pakistan has brought dispersed power model in Punjab, No one knows who is the boss? Weak governance, no control, heading towards administrative collapse,” Iqbal tweeted.

In an earlier tweet, the PML-N MNA took a jibe at the rival PTI, reminding fellow citizens 70 days were remaining "in Pakistan becoming a Naya Pakistan!”

It is noted here that Sardar Usman Buzdar, a little-known MPA from Dera Ghazi Khan, was elected as Punjab Chief Minister after the July 25 parliamentary elections.

His choice for the top provincial slot drew criticism even from some die-hard PTI’s supporters, but Prime Minister Imran Khan put his weight behind Buzdar and promised to support him all the way. 


Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

More From Pakistan

Viral child kidnapping photos are fake: Sindh govt

Viral child kidnapping photos are fake: Sindh govt
Nawaz Sharif offers Fatiha at Kulsoom Nawaz's grave in Jati Umra

Nawaz Sharif offers Fatiha at Kulsoom Nawaz's grave in Jati Umra
PTI govt believes in devolution of power: PM

PTI govt believes in devolution of power: PM

Jobs provision to unemployed youth my mission: NA Speaker

Jobs provision to unemployed youth my mission: NA Speaker
Load More load more

Spotlight

Ton-up Mushfiqur Rahim steers Bangladesh to 261

Ton-up Mushfiqur Rahim steers Bangladesh to 261
Efforts to be made for providing sports facilities to youth: Shireen Mazari

Efforts to be made for providing sports facilities to youth: Shireen Mazari
Viral child kidnapping photos are fake: Sindh govt

Viral child kidnapping photos are fake: Sindh govt
Shoaib Malik grants Sania Mirza's wish, dedicates new summer look to her

Shoaib Malik grants Sania Mirza's wish, dedicates new summer look to her

Photos & Videos

WATCH: Weather man struggles for balance in storm while two men stroll by casually

WATCH: Weather man struggles for balance in storm while two men stroll by casually

Shoaib Malik grants Sania Mirza's wish, dedicates new summer look to her

Shoaib Malik grants Sania Mirza's wish, dedicates new summer look to her

Govt launches awareness campaign about women's right to inheritance

Govt launches awareness campaign about women's right to inheritance
Anurag Kashyap’s ‘Manmarziyan’ denied release in Pakistan: CBFC

Anurag Kashyap’s ‘Manmarziyan’ denied release in Pakistan: CBFC