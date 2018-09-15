Sat September 15, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
FM Qureshi terms Kabul visit 'very advantageous'

FM Qureshi terms Kabul visit 'very advantageous'

CJ, Saad Rafique exchange heated words

CJ, Saad Rafique exchange heated words
No curfew in N Waziristan on Sundays in future

No curfew in N Waziristan on Sundays in future
Five dead in Carolinas as Florence brings ´epic´ floods

Five dead in Carolinas as Florence brings ´epic´ floods
Selective definition of terrorism betraying terror war: Khawaja Asif

Selective definition of terrorism betraying terror war: Khawaja Asif
Indian forces kill five Kashmiris

Indian forces kill five Kashmiris
CJ warns of applying Article 6 against anyone who tries to halt dam project

CJ warns of applying Article 6 against anyone who tries to halt dam project
CCTV footage helps police crack down on criminals in Karachi

CCTV footage helps police crack down on criminals in Karachi

Pakistan to repay $2.522 bn loan, mark-up in three months

Pakistan to repay $2.522 bn loan, mark-up in three months
Arrest orders issued for ex-minister Babar Ghauri

Arrest orders issued for ex-minister Babar Ghauri

Pakistan

Web Desk
September 15, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Viral child kidnapping photos are fake: Sindh govt

KARACHI: Murtaza Wahab, Adviser to Sindh Chief Minister on Law and Order, has clarified that photos of a child allegedly being kidnapped in Karachi are fake.

In a statement on Saturday, Murtaza Wahab said that some people were deliberately spreading fake and old photos of a TV shoot on social media.

“The viral photos of a child being snatched in Karachi were clicked during a TV shoot,” he noted.

He urged citizens to investigate the authenticity of photos before sharing them on social media platforms.

Wahab said that an operation was already under way to check street crimes in the metropolis. The adviser said that police were focusing on providing security to Muharram majalis for now. 

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

More From Pakistan

Nawaz Sharif offers Fatiha at Kulsoom Nawaz's grave in Jati Umra

Nawaz Sharif offers Fatiha at Kulsoom Nawaz's grave in Jati Umra
PTI govt believes in devolution of power: PM

PTI govt believes in devolution of power: PM

Jobs provision to unemployed youth my mission: NA Speaker

Jobs provision to unemployed youth my mission: NA Speaker
Selective definition of terrorism betraying terror war: Khawaja Asif

Selective definition of terrorism betraying terror war: Khawaja Asif
Load More load more

Spotlight

Ton-up Mushfiqur Rahim steers Bangladesh to 261

Ton-up Mushfiqur Rahim steers Bangladesh to 261
Court summons Lahore's private hospitals for charging heavy fees

Court summons Lahore's private hospitals for charging heavy fees
Viral child kidnapping photos are fake: Sindh govt

Viral child kidnapping photos are fake: Sindh govt
Shoaib Malik grants Sania Mirza's wish, dedicates new summer look to her

Shoaib Malik grants Sania Mirza's wish, dedicates new summer look to her

Photos & Videos

WATCH: Weather man struggles for balance in storm while two men stroll by casually

WATCH: Weather man struggles for balance in storm while two men stroll by casually

Shoaib Malik grants Sania Mirza's wish, dedicates new summer look to her

Shoaib Malik grants Sania Mirza's wish, dedicates new summer look to her

Govt launches awareness campaign about women's right to inheritance

Govt launches awareness campaign about women's right to inheritance
Anurag Kashyap’s ‘Manmarziyan’ denied release in Pakistan: CBFC

Anurag Kashyap’s ‘Manmarziyan’ denied release in Pakistan: CBFC