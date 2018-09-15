Viral child kidnapping photos are fake: Sindh govt

KARACHI: Murtaza Wahab, Adviser to Sindh Chief Minister on Law and Order, has clarified that photos of a child allegedly being kidnapped in Karachi are fake.

In a statement on Saturday, Murtaza Wahab said that some people were deliberately spreading fake and old photos of a TV shoot on social media.

“The viral photos of a child being snatched in Karachi were clicked during a TV shoot,” he noted.

He urged citizens to investigate the authenticity of photos before sharing them on social media platforms.

Wahab said that an operation was already under way to check street crimes in the metropolis. The adviser said that police were focusing on providing security to Muharram majalis for now.