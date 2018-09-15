Sat September 15, 2018
APP
September 15, 2018

Jobs provision to unemployed youth my mission: NA Speaker

ISLAMABAD: The Speaker National Assembly Asad Qaiser has said that it is a mission of my life to provide jobs to the unemployed youth of the country.

He expressed these views while talking to the Chief Executive of Huawei Company, Chi Lin Chung who called on him at Speaker House Islamabad on Saturday, said a press release.

Former Ambassador of People’s Republic of China Zhang Chunxiang was also present on the occasion.

He said that every Pakistani is talented and our youth is determined to embark Pakistan on the path of development.

He further added that apart from government jobs, we have to contribute to arrange private jobs as well.

Speaker said that Pakistan's youth is proficient and patriot in all respects.

“All over the world, Pakistani youth have highlighted their country's name in every field”, he added.

He said that they have a passion for doing something for the sake of the country and their hearts are filled with nationalism but instead of not doing proper jobs, they become unhappy with behavior.

“To bring it to the right direction, we have to contribute and arrange to get government employment as well as private jobs”, the Speaker said.

Mentioning the top priority of the government, Asad Qaiser said that the government is commited to provide job for unemployed youth.

“I will utilize all my energies and effort to get jobs for Pakistani youth from international and multinational companies working in Pakistan.

In this regard, I will take up this issue not only with the leaders of the other political parties in the National Assembly but also discuss with the MNAs who related to the business or industry and form a comprehensive plan to get employment after consultation” he remarked.

Speaking on this occasion, Speaker asked Huawei's Chief Executive to create a comprehensive plan for jobs in your company and we will also welcome all others companies to support in this regard.

While talking about CPEC, Speaker National Assembly said that the completion of this project is a milestone of Pakistan's development and prosperity.

Chief Executive of Huawei Company, Mr. Chi Lin Chung said that the company is ready to play every possible role in achieving technology promotion and jobs in Pakistan.

He further said that the company will not only provide jobs to Pakistani youth and skilled employees but also train them in Pakistan and then send abroad.

