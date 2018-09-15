Sat September 15, 2018
FM Qureshi terms Kabul visit 'very advantageous'

Pakistan

Web Desk
September 15, 2018

FM Qureshi terms Kabul visit 'very advantageous'

Pakistan's Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi termed his visit to Kabul on Saturday as extremely beneficial.

The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf leader arriving to Kabul on his first official international visit as Foreign Minister called his visit profitable after his meeting with Afghan President Ashraf Ghani, Chief Executive Abdullah Abdullah and other Afghan government dignitaries.

In conversation with Geo News, Qureshi shed light on his trip saying: “Today's visit to Kabul remained very advantageous. I understand that the clouds of fear have faded away."

“We have come here for the betterment of the people of both countries and we will have to deal with mutual challenges together," he said. 

The foreign minister also revealed subsequent to his meeting with the Afghan Chief Executive that the talks between the two countries will continue when the Afghan economic commission visits the country in October.

Moreover, he observed that in order to extend the economic ties between the countries, it is essential for a joint economic commission to be formed.

Afghan Foreign Minister Salahuddin Rabbani who received Qureshi at the Presidential Palace upon his arrival also stated: “Our challenges are similar and we have to deal with them through mutual cooperation."

Qureshi went on to stress that there was an obstinate requirement to put emphasis on the working group in Afghanistan to tread ahead, adding further that a meeting scheduled between academics from both ends can help resolve issues.

During his meeting with President Ashraf Ghani the two went into discourse about the diplomatic relations between the two states. 

