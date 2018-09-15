Sat September 15, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
FM Qureshi terms Kabul visit 'very advantageous'

FM Qureshi terms Kabul visit 'very advantageous'

CJ, Saad Rafique exchange heated words

CJ, Saad Rafique exchange heated words
No curfew in N Waziristan on Sundays in future

No curfew in N Waziristan on Sundays in future
Five dead in Carolinas as Florence brings ´epic´ floods

Five dead in Carolinas as Florence brings ´epic´ floods
Selective definition of terrorism betraying terror war: Khawaja Asif

Selective definition of terrorism betraying terror war: Khawaja Asif
Indian forces kill five Kashmiris

Indian forces kill five Kashmiris
CJ warns of applying Article 6 against anyone who tries to halt dam project

CJ warns of applying Article 6 against anyone who tries to halt dam project
CCTV footage helps police crack down on criminals in Karachi

CCTV footage helps police crack down on criminals in Karachi

Pakistan to repay $2.522 bn loan, mark-up in three months

Pakistan to repay $2.522 bn loan, mark-up in three months
Arrest orders issued for ex-minister Babar Ghauri

Arrest orders issued for ex-minister Babar Ghauri

Pakistan

APP
September 15, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Trains to get 23, 000 new employees, WiFi system: Sheikh Rasheed

LAHORE: Federal Minister for Railways Sheikh Rasheed Ahmad on Saturday said he would request Prime Minster Imran Khan to issue an ordinance for putting the ministry-owned land on sale to overcome its deficit.

“The prime minister has already sought a report regarding the railway land within 15 days,” Rasheed told media persons in Lahore.

“We will seek the prime minister’s approval to recruit 23,000 people in Pakistan Railways. About 10,000 skilled employees were needed on urgent basis to improve its services.

The minister said unfortunately the previous government had spent big amounts on the renovation of railway stations. The job could, he said, have been done with a lesser amount, but about Rs400 million was spent on each station.

"We will bring private partners and builders for the renovation and upgradation of railway stations," he added.

The minister said the performance of railway hospitals was very poor, which would be handed over to the private sector on public-private partnership basis.

"I am in touch with the Army Medical Corps administration in this regard so that they may take over the charge of the hospitals and better treatment facilities could be provided to the PR employees at economical rates," he added.

Sheikh Rasheed said two more upgraded trains, including Moenjodaro Express and Rohi Express, would become operational soon.

He said the main focus of the current railway administration would be on improving the freight sector as it was its lifeline.

"One or two freight trains will be privatised on test basis for the betterment of the freight sector," he added.

To a question, he said the prime minister had appreciated his work.

"There will be a visible change in the railway within 100 days," he added.

He said the prime minister had been requested to revise one scale up of the railway labourers.

The minister said the facilities of WiFi and tracking system in trains would be provided in 100 days.

He said the people would soon hear more good news, like plying a labour train for labourers.

To a question, he said no suggestion about increase in the fare was under consideration.

To another question, he said no slum settlements (Katchi Abadis) on the railway land would be disturbed on the direction of the prime minister.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

More From Pakistan

Selective definition of terrorism betraying terror war: Khawaja Asif

Selective definition of terrorism betraying terror war: Khawaja Asif
FM Qureshi terms Kabul visit 'very advantageous'

FM Qureshi terms Kabul visit 'very advantageous'

Asif Zardari, Bilawal Bhutto to visit Jati Umrah for condolence

Asif Zardari, Bilawal Bhutto to visit Jati Umrah for condolence

Royal navy ship ARGYLL arrives in Karachi

Royal navy ship ARGYLL arrives in Karachi
Load More load more

Spotlight

Bangladesh win toss, bat against Sri Lanka in Asia Cup opener

Bangladesh win toss, bat against Sri Lanka in Asia Cup opener
Court summons Lahore's private hospitals for charging heavy fees

Court summons Lahore's private hospitals for charging heavy fees
Justin Bieber, Haily Baldwin may secretly be married already!

Justin Bieber, Haily Baldwin may secretly be married already!

Shoaib Malik grants Sania Mirza's wish, dedicates new summer look to her

Shoaib Malik grants Sania Mirza's wish, dedicates new summer look to her

Photos & Videos

WATCH: Weather man struggles for balance in storm while two men stroll by casually

WATCH: Weather man struggles for balance in storm while two men stroll by casually

Shoaib Malik grants Sania Mirza's wish, dedicates new summer look to her

Shoaib Malik grants Sania Mirza's wish, dedicates new summer look to her

Govt launches awareness campaign about women's right to inheritance

Govt launches awareness campaign about women's right to inheritance
Anurag Kashyap’s ‘Manmarziyan’ denied release in Pakistan: CBFC

Anurag Kashyap’s ‘Manmarziyan’ denied release in Pakistan: CBFC