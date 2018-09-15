Asif Zardari, Bilawal Bhutto to visit Jati Umrah for condolence

LAHORE: Pakistan People''s Party (PPP) delegation, led by Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari and Co-chairman Asif Ali Zardari, will visit Jati Umrah residence of Nawaz Sharif to offer condolences on Sunday on the death of Begum Kusloom Nawaz.

According to the PPP sources, former prime minister Syed Yusuf Raza Gilani and PPP Punjab President Qamar Zaman Kaira will also be part of the PPP delegation.

The former first lady was laid to rest at Jatih Umrah on Friday.



