Sat September 15, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
FM Qureshi terms Kabul visit 'very advantageous'

FM Qureshi terms Kabul visit 'very advantageous'

CJ, Saad Rafique exchange heated words

CJ, Saad Rafique exchange heated words
No curfew in N Waziristan on Sundays in future

No curfew in N Waziristan on Sundays in future
Five dead in Carolinas as Florence brings ´epic´ floods

Five dead in Carolinas as Florence brings ´epic´ floods
Selective definition of terrorism betraying terror war: Khawaja Asif

Selective definition of terrorism betraying terror war: Khawaja Asif
Indian forces kill five Kashmiris

Indian forces kill five Kashmiris
CJ warns of applying Article 6 against anyone who tries to halt dam project

CJ warns of applying Article 6 against anyone who tries to halt dam project
CCTV footage helps police crack down on criminals in Karachi

CCTV footage helps police crack down on criminals in Karachi

Pakistan to repay $2.522 bn loan, mark-up in three months

Pakistan to repay $2.522 bn loan, mark-up in three months
Arrest orders issued for ex-minister Babar Ghauri

Arrest orders issued for ex-minister Babar Ghauri

Pakistan

Web Desk
September 15, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Court summons Lahore's private hospitals for charging heavy fees

 LAHORE: Hospitals charging excessive fees for medical treatment were summoned by the court after Chief Justice of Pakistan took notice on Saturday.

Chief Justice of Pakistan Justice Saqib Nisar amidst a hearing at the Supreme Court Lahore Registry on Saturday observed that private hospitals charge heavy sums from patients every day.

Following the remarks, the court issued notices to the health secretary, health care commission and 12 private hospitals who were asked to present themselves on Sunday.

Earlier, Justice Nisar had identified defects in Punjab’s health sector as well, with one such case given by him during an address at the Pakistan Kidney and Liver Transplant Institute, saying local doctors were getting paid less while those summoned from abroad were paid large salaries. 

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

More From Pakistan

Selective definition of terrorism betraying terror war: Khawaja Asif

Selective definition of terrorism betraying terror war: Khawaja Asif
FM Qureshi terms Kabul visit 'very advantageous'

FM Qureshi terms Kabul visit 'very advantageous'

Trains to get 23, 000 new employees, WiFi system: Sheikh Rasheed

Trains to get 23, 000 new employees, WiFi system: Sheikh Rasheed
Asif Zardari, Bilawal Bhutto to visit Jati Umrah for condolence

Asif Zardari, Bilawal Bhutto to visit Jati Umrah for condolence

Load More load more

Spotlight

Bangladesh win toss, bat against Sri Lanka in Asia Cup opener

Bangladesh win toss, bat against Sri Lanka in Asia Cup opener
Court summons Lahore's private hospitals for charging heavy fees

Court summons Lahore's private hospitals for charging heavy fees
Justin Bieber, Haily Baldwin may secretly be married already!

Justin Bieber, Haily Baldwin may secretly be married already!

Shoaib Malik grants Sania Mirza's wish, dedicates new summer look to her

Shoaib Malik grants Sania Mirza's wish, dedicates new summer look to her

Photos & Videos

WATCH: Weather man struggles for balance in storm while two men stroll by casually

WATCH: Weather man struggles for balance in storm while two men stroll by casually

Shoaib Malik grants Sania Mirza's wish, dedicates new summer look to her

Shoaib Malik grants Sania Mirza's wish, dedicates new summer look to her

Govt launches awareness campaign about women's right to inheritance

Govt launches awareness campaign about women's right to inheritance
Anurag Kashyap’s ‘Manmarziyan’ denied release in Pakistan: CBFC

Anurag Kashyap’s ‘Manmarziyan’ denied release in Pakistan: CBFC