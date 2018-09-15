Court summons Lahore's private hospitals for charging heavy fees

LAHORE: Hospitals charging excessive fees for medical treatment were summoned by the court after Chief Justice of Pakistan took notice on Saturday.

Chief Justice of Pakistan Justice Saqib Nisar amidst a hearing at the Supreme Court Lahore Registry on Saturday observed that private hospitals charge heavy sums from patients every day.

Following the remarks, the court issued notices to the health secretary, health care commission and 12 private hospitals who were asked to present themselves on Sunday.

Earlier, Justice Nisar had identified defects in Punjab’s health sector as well, with one such case given by him during an address at the Pakistan Kidney and Liver Transplant Institute, saying local doctors were getting paid less while those summoned from abroad were paid large salaries.