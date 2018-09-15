Arrest orders issued for ex-minister Babar Ghauri

Sat September 15, 2018
Pakistan

Web Desk
September 15, 2018

KARACHI: An arrest order was issued for former federal minister Babar Ghauri on Saturday after a corruption reference was filed against him by  National Accountability Bureau (NAB).

The former ports and shipping minister was investigated by the NAB in reference to alleged corruption of billions of rupees.

Hearing the reference, the court ordered arrest orders for the Muttahida Qaumi Movemenet (MQM) leader who had resigned the party in 2017.

Alongside him, Javed Hanif, former chairman of the Karachi Port Trust (KPT) and eight others were also called out for corruption by the bureau.

The names of those involved had been accused of appointing around 940 people unlawfully in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa that led to a loss worth Rs2.885 billion, according to the reference. 

