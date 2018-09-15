Sat September 15, 2018
Pakistan

Web Desk
September 15, 2018

CCTV footage helps police crack down suspects in Karachi

KARACHI: A new plan was laid out on Saturday by the Karachi police to capture street criminals in the city.

According to the police reports, at most 40 criminals involved in over 18 robberies, have been detained in a week through the help of Close Circuit Television (CCTV) cameras.

In conversation with Geo News, Additional IG Karachi Ameer Sheikh claimed that the footage through the cameras is helping greatly in identifying these criminals and cracking them down.

Thirteen arrests were made through the help of security cameras, from the metropolis’ west concerning over five street crime incidents and robberies.

On the other hand, from the east of the city over sixteen were brought behind bars after multiple incidents, through the help of identification through CCTC cameras.

Moreover, 11 involved in three robberies were also detained the Special Investigation Unit.

Additional IG Sheikh also mentioned: "The CCTV footage are being presented as evidence during the court hearings."

