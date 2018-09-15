Sat September 15, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
No money to run country: PM

No money to run country: PM
Turkish FM, COAS Bajwa discuss bilateral ties, regional security

Turkish FM, COAS Bajwa discuss bilateral ties, regional security
No curfew in N Waziristan on Sundays in future

No curfew in N Waziristan on Sundays in future
Five dead in Carolinas as Florence brings ´epic´ floods

Five dead in Carolinas as Florence brings ´epic´ floods
Dams need billions of dollars, not peanuts offered by expats

Dams need billions of dollars, not peanuts offered by expats
FBR bars non-filers from buying new cars

FBR bars non-filers from buying new cars
FM Qureshi meets Afghan President in Kabul

FM Qureshi meets Afghan President in Kabul

PM Imran Khan to visit Saudi Arabia next week: report

PM Imran Khan to visit Saudi Arabia next week: report

Pakistan to repay $2.522 bn loan, mark-up in three months

Pakistan to repay $2.522 bn loan, mark-up in three months
In shift, Pakistani giant Engro to bet big on rising middle class

In shift, Pakistani giant Engro to bet big on rising middle class

Pakistan

Web Desk
September 15, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Govt launches awareness campaign about women's right to inheritance

The Ministry of Human Rights has launched an awareness campaign to educate people about rights of woman to inheritance.

"Women’s right to inheritance has been one of the cornerstones of PM Imran Khan’s struggle for equality & justice in Pakistan. We are proud to announce that the Ministry of human rights will be launching a nation wide campaign to educate people on this issue,"  PTI Twitter account said on Friday.

Later, the official Twitter account of Government of Pakistan quoted Human Rights Minister Dr Shireen Mazari as saying that Islam and Constitution of Pakistan guarantee women's inheritance rights and offer clear guidance in this regard.

In a video message released  on the matter, Council of Islamic Ideology Chairman Dr Qibla Ijaz said depriving woman of their rights is against teaching of Quran.

"Articles 23 and 24 of the 1973 Constitution provide complete details about matters of inheritance and give  clear guidelines regarding women's rights," he said.

He deplored that "our family system has been shaped in such a way that woman are deprived of their lawful rights on one pretext or another ".

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

More From Pakistan

CJ warns of applying Article 6 against anyone who tries to halt dam project

CJ warns of applying Article 6 against anyone who tries to halt dam project
President Arif Alvi responds to Karachi protocol criticism

President Arif Alvi responds to Karachi protocol criticism

FM Qureshi meets Afghan President in Kabul

FM Qureshi meets Afghan President in Kabul

Pakistani dramas, movies to be screened in Saudi Arabia

Pakistani dramas, movies to be screened in Saudi Arabia
Load More load more

Spotlight

ECP extends registration date for online overseas Pakistanis voters

ECP extends registration date for online overseas Pakistanis voters
Nafisa Shah continues to attack PTI's decision of turning PM House into university

Nafisa Shah continues to attack PTI's decision of turning PM House into university

Justin Bieber, Haily Baldwin may secretly be married already!

Justin Bieber, Haily Baldwin may secretly be married already!

Shoaib Malik grants Sania Mirza's wish, dedicates new summer look to her

Shoaib Malik grants Sania Mirza's wish, dedicates new summer look to her

Photos & Videos

WATCH: Weather man struggles for balance in storm while two men stroll by casually

WATCH: Weather man struggles for balance in storm while two men stroll by casually

Shoaib Malik grants Sania Mirza's wish, dedicates new summer look to her

Shoaib Malik grants Sania Mirza's wish, dedicates new summer look to her

Govt launches awareness campaign about women's right to inheritance

Govt launches awareness campaign about women's right to inheritance
Anurag Kashyap’s ‘Manmarziyan’ denied release in Pakistan: CBFC

Anurag Kashyap’s ‘Manmarziyan’ denied release in Pakistan: CBFC