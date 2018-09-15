Govt launches awareness campaign about women's right to inheritance

The Ministry of Human Rights has launched an awareness campaign to educate people about rights of woman to inheritance.



"Women’s right to inheritance has been one of the cornerstones of PM Imran Khan’s struggle for equality & justice in Pakistan. We are proud to announce that the Ministry of human rights will be launching a nation wide campaign to educate people on this issue," PTI Twitter account said on Friday.

Later, the official Twitter account of Government of Pakistan quoted Human Rights Minister Dr Shireen Mazari as saying that Islam and Constitution of Pakistan guarantee women's inheritance rights and offer clear guidance in this regard.

In a video message released on the matter, Council of Islamic Ideology Chairman Dr Qibla Ijaz said depriving woman of their rights is against teaching of Quran.

"Articles 23 and 24 of the 1973 Constitution provide complete details about matters of inheritance and give clear guidelines regarding women's rights," he said.

He deplored that "our family system has been shaped in such a way that woman are deprived of their lawful rights on one pretext or another ".