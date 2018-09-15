FM Qureshi leaves for Kabul on first foreign first

ISLAMABAD: Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi on Saturday left for Kabul on his first visit abroad, according to Foreign Office Spokesman Fr Mohammad Faisal.

The spokesman said in a statement that the visit underlies the importance government attaches to work closely with Afghanistan for regional peace and stability.

He said the the successful outcome to the visit will lead future efforts to enhance bilateral cooperation under bilateral frameworks of cooperation including APAPPS (Afghanistan-Pakistan Action Plan for Peace and Solidarity), APTTCA (Afghanistan-Pakistan Transit Trade Coordination Authority and JEC (Joint Economic Commission)









