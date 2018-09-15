Saudi forces destroy missile fired by Houthis

DUBAI: Saudi air defence forces on Friday intercepted and destroyed the ballistic missile fired by armed Houthis from Yemen to Jizan on Friday.

As per details, the Saudi state news agency quoted the spokesman for the Saudi-led coalition fighting the Houthis in Yemen as saying the missile was heading towards residential areas and had been intercepted over Jizan.



No casualties or damage were recorded when the missile was intercepted, said official.



The Houthis say their missile attacks on the kingdom are in retaliation for air raids on Yemen by the Western-backed coalition, which entered Yemen´s war in 2015 to try to restore the government of President Abd-Rabbu Mansour Hadi.



The coalition has carried out thousands of air strikes in Yemen.

