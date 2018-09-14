Government announces public holidays on 9th, 10th Muharram

ISLAMABAD: The federal government has announced public holiday on 9th and 10th of Muharram that falls on Thursday 20th and Friday 21st September 2018.



The interior ministry has issued notification for the public holidays on Ashura.

Strict security arrangement has been made for the Muharram processions across the country. All the four provincial government has requested to shut the cellular services to avoid any untoward situation.

The provinces have written letter to the federal government for closing the mobile service during Ashura.