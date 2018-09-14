Sindh govt allows 15 years relaxation in age limit for jobs

Karachi: Chief Minister Sindh, Syed Murad Ali Shah has approved relaxation of upto 15 years in upper age limit for government jobs in the province.



A notification has been issued here on Friday.

As per the notification, the government of Sindh allows relaxation upto maximum of fifteen years in the upper age limit to all the applicants applying for the vacancies in all the Department of Government of Sindh.

The relaxation will not be applicable for Police Service and the vacancies to be filled through Public Service Commission.

Also, the age relaxation will be applicable from July 01, 2018 to June 01, 2020.