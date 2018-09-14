Turkish FM, COAS Bajwa discuss bilateral ties, regional security

Rawalpindi: Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu called on Chief of Army Staff, General Qamar Javed Bajwa at GHQ on Friday, Inter Services Public Relations said.



Focus of the discussion remained on Pak-Turkey relations, regional security including evolving situation in the Middle East, management of defence and security cooperation between both the countries, the statement added.

Turkish Foreign Minister acknowledged and appreciated Pakistan’s contributions for conflict prevention in the region and also pledged to keep working for better relations between the two brotherly countries.