#FixIt's Alamgir Khan nominated by PTI for Karachi's NA-243 seat in by-polls

KARACHI: Founder of the #FixIt campaign Alamgir Khan was nominated on Friday by Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf headship to join the by-election race for Karachi’s NA-243 seat.

The seat was amongst the four that Prime Minister Imran Khan had let go of following his election triumph, holding only the NA-95 seat from his hometown of Mianwali.

The PTI nominee for the Karachi seat is the founder behind the famed #FixIt campaign that garnered attention in 2016 following Alamgir’s scheme of spray painting pictures of the then Sindh chief minister Syed Qaim Ali Shah on roads near uncapped manholes.

The premier had routed Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan’s leader Ali Raza Abidi by 67,276 votes on the same seat during the General Elections held on July 25.