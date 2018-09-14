Fri September 14, 2018
Pakistan

APP
September 14, 2018

Share

Judicial reforms to be introduced for speedy justice: Law Minister

ISLAMABAD: Minister for Law and Justice Barrister Dr. Mohammad Farogh Naseem Friday announced to introduce amendments in civil law to speed up the pace of pending cases to improve the efficiency of the judicial system.

The minister, in a press briefing here said, a mechanism of three phases to monitor civil cases would be introduced for their early disposition.

Giving details, the minister said in first track main cases will be heard, in second track other matters pertaining to stay orders, receivership would be addressed and in the final stage evidences would be recorded.

Farogh Naseem said that a panel of well reputed lawyers would be constituted which will collect the evidences that could save the time of the court. “We need active contribution of lawyers from across the country,” he added.

The minister said the whole procedure from filing of a civil case to giving defense should be done within 75 days. The issue could be framed within 30 days and 15 to 20 days would be given for witnesses and evidences.

To save the time of the court, he said the commission will record mandatory evidence and it will be recorded within 90 days and soon after the judgment implementation should be taken place without wasting a time.

Giving reference of the Supreme Court, the minister said that if any judgment was reserved then it should be announced within three months and after the judgment it was not necessary to made decree.

Farogh Naseem said that two appeals are available against the decision of civil judge after the trial one is in the High Court and the other in the Supreme Court. “If we will streamline all these things then one trial will be completed within 12 to 13 months,” he said.

To a question, the minister hoped that Sindh government will also review these amendments as Advocate General Sindh also agreed and it was up-to the provincial assembly to take it up.

To another question, he said the draft regarding Mutual Legal Assistance (MLA) law has been completed which was pending for last nine years now it will be sent to Ministry of Interior, Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) and National Accountability Bureau (NAB).

Farogh said that meeting on MLA draft will be held during next week and then the Ministry of Law and Justice will be in a position to decide whether to table the bill in the parliament or to send for ordinance.

The minister said there is dire need of holistic change in accountability law to empower the NAB, adding that the government will not introduce any amendment which may create hurdle for the NAB to pinch the corrupt elements.

