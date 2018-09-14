Fri September 14, 2018
Web Desk
September 14, 2018

NAB team raids cardiovascular diseases hospital in Karachi

KARACHI: National Institute of Cardiovascular Diseases (NICVD) in Karachi was raided on Friday by a team of National Accountability Bureau (NAB), reported Geo News.

As per reports citing sources, the records of the institute’s administration and OPD blocks were examined by the five-member team of NAB, at the hospital’s HR department.

In a similar incident earlier this month, three hospitals received a surprise-visit by the Chief Justice of Pakistan Justice Mian Saqib Nisar.

Of the three hospitals, NICVD was also included where the CJP had inspected the room of Anwar Majeed, Chairperson of Omni Group who is presently under trial in reference to a money laundering case.

Apart from that, the VIP ward of the hospital was also visited by Justice Nisar where Abdul Ghani Majeed, son of Anwar Majeed was under treatment.  

