Nothing is impossible, PM Imran Khan tells bureaucrats

PM Imran reaches out to bureaucracy to implement his agenda

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Friday reached out to civil servants to seek their help in implementing agenda of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf government.

Addressing civil servants, Khan said he would need support of bureaucracy to tackle the issues facing the country.

He said without their help the agenda of his government would be rendered useless as civil servants are executive arm of the administration.

Khan stressed the need for change of mindset that has been holding the country back and assured them that the government would support them against all kind of pressures.

He said before partition, British ruling elite led luxurious lives because they were using money of their slaves .

The prime minister said the mindset needs to change and the civil servants should think of common people as their own people.

"Accountability is a cornerstone of our government," he said, adding that he has asked the National Accountability Bureau Chairman to not to humiliate those who the anti-graft body seeks to interrogate .

He said the corruption has destroyed the institutions beside depriving the country of its wealth.

The premiere said regardless of the their political affiliation, the civil servants should serve their country and should rest assured that he would be standing their side should need be.

He acknowledged the fact that salaries of the civil servants were low , but assured them that his government would address the issue soon.

Imran Khan said Pakistan was caught in a difficult situation but the phase would pass soon.

He said from his personal experience he has learned that nothing is impossible .



