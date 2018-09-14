PTI delegation to attend Kulsoom Nawaz funeral

LAHORE: A Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf delegation would attend the funeral prayers of Begum Kulsoom Nawaz.

According to Geo News, headed by Punjab Governor Chaudhry Muhammad Sarwar, the delegation would consist of Mehmoodur Rashid, Mian Aslam Iqbal and others.

Funeral of the former first lady would be held at the Sharif Medical Complex at 5:00 pm in Raiwind near Lahore.

Earlier, her body was shifted to Pakistan from London where her funeral was attended by a large number of people including her sons Hassan Nawaz and Hussain Nawaz, brother-in-law Shahbaz Sharif, Chaudhry Nisar Ali Khan and Ishaq Dar.

She died on 11 September in the British capital where she was being treated for cancer.