PM Imran inaugurates Mianwali-Rawalpindi Express today

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan is due to inaugurate Mianwali-Rawalpindi Express rail service in his home town today (Friday).

Railways Minister Sheikh Rashid Ahmed had announced to launch the service on Sunday.

In a video message, he said ""The train will depart from 7am and will reach its destination in five hours. The train will depart for Rawalpindi at 2 pm,".

The railway minister said that additional facilities will be given to the people by the department.



