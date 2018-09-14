Fri September 14, 2018
Pakistan

Web Desk
September 14, 2018

PM Imran inaugurates Mianwali-Rawalpindi Express today

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan is due to  inaugurate Mianwali-Rawalpindi Express rail service in his home town today (Friday).

Railways Minister Sheikh Rashid Ahmed had announced to launch the service on Sunday. 

In  a video message, he said ""The train will depart from 7am and will reach its destination in five hours. The train will depart for Rawalpindi at 2 pm,".

The railway minister said that additional facilities will be given to the people by the department.


