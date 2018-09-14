Kulsoom Nawaz's funeral: Body brought at Jati Umra

Begum Kulsoom Nawaz's funeral Live

LAHORE: The funeral prayers of former first lady Begum Kulsoom Nawaz will be held today at the Sharif Medical City at 05:00 pm.

The flight carrying Kulsoom Nawaz’s body arrived at Lahore's Allama Iqbal International Airport in wee hours on Friday (today), the body was later shifted to Jati Umra, Sharif Family's ancestral home.

As per details, 13 members of Sharif family, including Shehbaz Sharif, Asma Nawaz, sons of Husssain Nawaz and other relatives have come to Pakistan along with the casket via PIA flight PK 758.

Kulsoom, 68, wife of former prime minister Nawaz Sharif, breathed her last on Sept 11 at London’s Harley Street Clinic after a long battle with cancer.



Former prime minister Nawaz Sharif, who was released on parole from Adiala Jail, is at Sharif Medical City to oversee the arrangements and meeting with the people coming for the condolence.

Renowned Islamic scholar Maulana Tariq Jameel will lead the prayers.



A special security plan has been chalked out ahead of funeral to avert any untoward incident.



Nawaz Sharif's sons Hassan and Hussain Nawaz won't be attending the last rituals of their mother in Pakistan owing to legal complications.



Condolences

A large number of sympathizers came to condole with the Sharif Family on Friday. Among those who met Nawaz Sharif included Saudi Ambassador to Pakistan, Iranian Consul General, and JUI-F Chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman.

A delegation of Pakistan Peoples' Party led by Bilawal Bhutto Zardari is expected to attend the funeral. Governor Punjab Ch Mohammad Sarwar and other party leaders will represent the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf .

Funeral in London

On Friday, Kulsoom Nawaz's funeral prayers were offered at the Regents Park Mosque (Islamic Cultural Centre) in London.

Hundreds of mourners attended the funeral of the former first lady Kulsoom Nawaz including former Punjab chief minister Shahbaz Sharif, Hasan and Hussain Nawaz, former finance minister Ishaq Dar, former Interior Minister Chaudhary Nisar, former federal minister Berjees Tahir, former AJK prime minister Chaudhary Abdul Majeed, PTI London President Barrister Waheed Miah and representatives of religious and political parties attended the funeral.