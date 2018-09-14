Flight carrying Kulsoom Nawaz’s body departs for Pakistan

LONDON: The flight carrying Kulsoom Nawaz’s body departed for Pakistan late on Thursday from Heathrow airport after being delayed for an hour. The body will reach Lahore in the morning today (Friday).

As per details, 13 members of Sharif family, including Shehbaz Sharif, Asma Nawaz, sons of Husssain Nawaz and other relatives are coming to Pakistan with the body via PIA flight PK 758, which is scheduled to reach at Lahore's Allama Iqbal Airport at around 07: 00am today (Friday).

Nawaz Sharif's sons Hassan and Hussain Nawaz won't be attending the burial ceremony of her mother in Pakistan owing to legal complications.

Begum Kulsoom Nawaz's funeral prayers would be held at 5:00pm on today ( Friday) at the Sharif Medical City, Jati Umra.



A head of departure of Kulsoom's body to homeland, her funeral prayers were offered at the Regents Park Mosque (Islamic Cultural Centre).

Hundreds of mourners attended the funeral of the former first lady Kulsoom Nawaz including former Punjab chief minister Shahbaz Sharif, Hasan and Hussain Nawaz, former finance minister Ishaq Dar, former Interior Minister Chaudhary Nisar, former federal minister Berjees Tahir, former AJK prime minister Chaudhary Abdul Majeed, PTI London President Barrister Waheed Miah and representatives of religious and political parties attended the funeral.

Shehbaz Sharif had departed for London to bring back the body of his sister-in-law.

Kulsoom, 68, wife of former prime minister Nawaz Sharif, breathed her last on Tuesday at London’s Harley Street Clinic after a prolonged illness, where She remained under treatment since June 2017, and was placed on life support last night after her health deteriorated.



