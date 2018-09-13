Thu September 13, 2018
Pakistan

Web Desk
September 13, 2018

Three Army soldiers martyred, four terrorists killed in NW clash

Rawalpindi: Security forces killed four terrorists during an Intelligence Based Operation (IBO) in North Waziristan.

The terrorists involved in an attack on security forces on 12 September as well as ambush on security forces convoy during December 2017 which resulted in shahadat of Lieutenant Moeen, Inter Services Public Relations said Thursday.

All the four terrorists including operational level terrorist Aftab Parakay killed, the statement said and added that the militants were fully armed and gave tough resistance.

In exchange of fire three soldiers Naib Subedar Nazir Ahmed Chandio, Sepoy Fakhar and Sepoy Amir of Pakistan Army embraced Shahadat.

The security forces have cleared the area.

