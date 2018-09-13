Thu September 13, 2018
PM Imran Khan to visit Saudi Arabia next week: report

PM Imran Khan to visit Saudi Arabia next week: report

The economics of influence

The economics of influence
Pakistan's national grid is 'bankrupt': Bloomberg

Pakistan’s national grid is ‘bankrupt’: Bloomberg
PAF chief honoured with top Turkish military award

PAF chief honoured with top Turkish military award
Relief on income tax for salaried persons reduced after amendments in Finance Act

Relief on income tax for salaried persons reduced after amendments in Finance Act
Govt dismisses reports about revising tax rate for salaried class

Govt dismisses reports about revising tax rate for salaried class
Mani backs Inzamam, Basit over Qadir's claims

Mani backs Inzamam, Basit over Qadir's claims
Those opposing dams toeing someone else's agenda: CJP

Those opposing dams toeing someone else’s agenda: CJP
PPP opposes govt's move to turn PM House into educational institution

PPP opposes govt’s move to turn PM House into educational institution

People dying of drought, lack of clean water in Thar: FM Qureshi

People dying of drought, lack of clean water in Thar: FM Qureshi

Pakistan

Web Desk
September 13, 2018

Share

Saudi, Iranian envoys call on Nawaz, condole demise of Kulsoom Nawaz

LAHORE: Saudi Ambassador to Pakistan, Nawaf bin Said Al-Malki called on former prime minister Nawaz Sharif at Jati Umra.

The Saudi envoy for offered condolences to Nawaz Sharif on the demise of former First Lady Begum Kulsoom Nawaz.

Also, Iranian Consular General visited Jati Umra for offering condolences to Nawaz Sharif.

MMA Chief Maulana Fazl ur Rehman also reached Jati Umra to offer condolences to Nawaz Sharif on the death of his wife.

