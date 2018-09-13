Saudi, Iranian envoys call on Nawaz, condole demise of Kulsoom Nawaz

LAHORE: Saudi Ambassador to Pakistan, Nawaf bin Said Al-Malki called on former prime minister Nawaz Sharif at Jati Umra.



The Saudi envoy for offered condolences to Nawaz Sharif on the demise of former First Lady Begum Kulsoom Nawaz.

Also, Iranian Consular General visited Jati Umra for offering condolences to Nawaz Sharif.

MMA Chief Maulana Fazl ur Rehman also reached Jati Umra to offer condolences to Nawaz Sharif on the death of his wife.