Emotional tribute to 'mother of democracy' Kulsoom Nawaz at London funeral

LONDON: Funeral prayers for Begum Kulsoom Nawaz were offered at the Regents Park Mosque (Islamic Cultural Centre) here ahead of her dead body’s departure to Pakistan from Heathrow airport for burial in Lahore today (Friday).

Around one thousand mourners attended the funeral including former Punjab chief minister Shahbaz Sharif, former finance minister Ishaq Dar, former Interior Minister Chaudhary Nisar, Kulsoom Nawaz’s sons, Hasan and Hussain Nawaz, former federal minister Berjees Tahir, former AJK prime minister Chaudhary Abdul Majeed, PTI London President Barrister Waheed Miah and representatives of religious and political parties attended the funeral.

Kulsoom Nawaz was treated in London for cancer for about a year but lost battle to it despite getting the best medical treatment and staying on ventilator for most part of the last three months of her life. She was 68. The three-time first lady was diagnosed with cancer in August 2017, and suffered a heart attack on 14 June – two days before Eid-ul-Fiter.

Emotional scenes were witnessed as the coffin was brought to the central hall of the mosque for prayers as Shahbaz Sharif and sons of Kulsoom Nawaz cried. Chauhdary Nisar, who has been in London for around two weeks, came to the mosque with Ishaq Dar and Sghahbaz Sharif and left with them at the end of the prayers.

The former premier’s sons, Hassan and Hussain, didn’t travel to Pakistan for their mother’s funeral due to cases against them.

The central hall was filled to the capacity despite confusion about timing of the prayers. The funeral prayers were read ahead of Zuher prayers and the dead body was immediately taken to the Heathrow airport at the conclusion of the prayers. A large number of people turned up late believing that funeral prayers will be offered after Zuhr prayers – an hour after the funeral prayer.

Outside the mosque, there was a brief traffic jam as activists marched with the funeral ambulance – carrying Kulsoom Nawaz’s dead body – and chanted slogans Mother-e-Jamhooreat Alwiida (farewell to the mother of democrac): a reference to Begum Kulsoom Nawaz’s gallant struggle for the restoration of democracy in Pakistan.

Workers led emotional tribute to Kulsoom Nawaz and raised slogans to appreciate her. They said that Kulsoom Nawaz has special place in their heart because she stood up for Nawaz Sharif when not many were there to confront Pervez Musharraf’s regime. She faced isolation, imprisonment and threats but didn’t waver in her resolved and continued to campaign for her husband.

When Nawaz and Maryam Sharif left London for Pakistan in July, they knew they faced lengthy jail terms and would likely not see Ms Nawaz again.

Soon after reaching London late on Wednesday night to take the dead body of Kulsoom Nawaz to Lahore for burial, Shahbaz Sharif paid tribute to her sister-in-law and called her fearless and loyal who knew how to stand up for her beliefs.

He said that she was a person of substance, passion and ideals and was like a rock to Nawaz Sharif. He said that Nawaz Sharif and Maryam Nawaz were shattered after coming to know that she has passed away.

Shahbaz Sharif confirmed that Nawaz Sharif refused to sign request for release on parole and didn’t want to ask the government for release. “I signed the parole papers after Nawaz Sharif refused to sign,” he confirmed.

Shahbaz Sharif said that Nawaz Sharif and Maryam Nawaz were victims of “highest form of injustice and repression”. He said that the accountability court verdict makes it clear on page 171 that Nawaz Sharif has been acquitted of all corruption charges as the prosecution failed to bring any evidence of corruption against him.

“Nawaz Sharif and Maryam faced 109 court appearances but no corruption was found anywhere. Its height of injustice that he’s in jail,” said Shahbaz Sharif, hoping that Allah will do justice and Nawaz Sharif will get out of jail.