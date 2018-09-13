Thu September 13, 2018
Pakistan

Web Desk
September 13, 2018

President Alvi promise proactive role to improve education, health sectors

ISLAMABAD: President Arif Alvi said that he would fulfill his responsibilities in accordance with the requirements of the Constitution, emphasizing that he intended to play a proactive role in the government’s efforts towards improving the education and health sectors of the country.

This he said while speaking to Information and Broadcasting Minister Chaudhry Fawad Hussain who called on President at Aiwan-e-Sadr on Thursday.

The President said the provision of basic facilities to the common man, besides improvement in economic situation of the country is the foremost priority of the Government.

He commended the fund raising campaign of the Chief Justice and Prime Minister of Pakistan for constructions of new dams.

The President stressed that the tree plantation drive should be carried out on war footing.

This will minimize the hazardous impacts of climate change, he added. Minister for Information, Broadcasting & National Heritage Chaudhry Fawad Hussain congratulated the President on assuming office as the Head of State which is the symbol of the Federation and unity of the country. He underscored that Ministry of Information, Broadcasting & National Heritage will make all possible efforts towards the implementation of the vision of the President and Prime Minister.

