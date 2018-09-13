Farooq Sattar resigns as member Rabitta Committee MQM-P

Karachi: Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) leader Dr Farooq Sattar has stepped down as member Rabbita Committee.



In a statement issued here, Dr Farooq Sattar said, “I have tendered resignation as member MQM-P coordination committee on personal reasons. The document has been sent to Rabitta Committee.”

It may be noted that reports were circulating in the media that Farooq Sattar was all set to join ruling Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf.

Last week, Sattar had claimed that the ruling PTI offered him to contest the upcoming by-elections from NA-247, which fell vacant after the resignation of president-elect Dr. Arif Alvi.

Following Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s invitation, Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) leader Farooq Sattar said he was consulting with close friends regarding the offer to join the party.

“I am consulting my close friends over the offer,” he said while speaking to the media outside the ECP on Thursday.

“PTI wants me to contest the by-election on NA-247 from Alvi's seat,” the MQM-P leader added.