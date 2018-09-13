Thu September 13, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
PM Imran Khan to visit Saudi Arabia next week: report

PM Imran Khan to visit Saudi Arabia next week: report

The economics of influence

The economics of influence
Pakistan’s national grid is ‘bankrupt’: Bloomberg

Pakistan’s national grid is ‘bankrupt’: Bloomberg
PAF chief honoured with top Turkish military award

PAF chief honoured with top Turkish military award
Relief on income tax for salaried persons reduced after amendments in Finance Act

Relief on income tax for salaried persons reduced after amendments in Finance Act
President Alvi promise proactive role to improve education, health sectors

President Alvi promise proactive role to improve education, health sectors
Mani backs Inzamam, Basit over Qadir's claims

Mani backs Inzamam, Basit over Qadir's claims
Those opposing dams toeing someone else’s agenda: CJP

Those opposing dams toeing someone else’s agenda: CJP
PPP opposes govt’s move to turn PM House into educational institution

PPP opposes govt’s move to turn PM House into educational institution

People dying of drought, lack of clean water in Thar: FM Qureshi

People dying of drought, lack of clean water in Thar: FM Qureshi

Pakistan

Web Desk
September 13, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Farooq Sattar resigns as member Rabitta Committee MQM-P

Karachi: Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) leader Dr Farooq Sattar has stepped down as member Rabbita Committee.

In a statement issued here, Dr Farooq Sattar said, “I have tendered resignation as member MQM-P coordination committee on personal reasons. The document has been sent to Rabitta Committee.”

It may be noted that reports were circulating in the media that Farooq Sattar was all set to join ruling Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf.

Last week, Sattar had claimed that the ruling PTI offered him to contest the upcoming by-elections from NA-247, which fell vacant after the resignation of president-elect Dr. Arif Alvi.

Following Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s invitation, Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) leader Farooq Sattar said he was consulting with close friends regarding the offer to join the party.

“I am consulting my close friends over the offer,” he said while speaking to the media outside the ECP on Thursday.

“PTI wants me to contest the by-election on NA-247 from Alvi's seat,” the MQM-P leader added.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

More From Pakistan

PM seeks 'comprehensive' plan to utilize railways land for revenue generation

PM seeks 'comprehensive' plan to utilize railways land for revenue generation
President Alvi promise proactive role to improve education, health sectors

President Alvi promise proactive role to improve education, health sectors
PPP opposes govt’s move to turn PM House into educational institution

PPP opposes govt’s move to turn PM House into educational institution

People dying of drought, lack of clean water in Thar: FM Qureshi

People dying of drought, lack of clean water in Thar: FM Qureshi
Load More load more

Spotlight

Misbah postpones children hospital launch over Kulsoom Nawaz’s demise

Misbah postpones children hospital launch over Kulsoom Nawaz’s demise
Anderson ´not finished yet´ after breaking Test record

Anderson ´not finished yet´ after breaking Test record
Can sign a film with Shah Rukh Khan whenever I want: Meera

Can sign a film with Shah Rukh Khan whenever I want: Meera

Hamza Ali Abbasi slammed for 'insensitive reaction' on Kulsoom Nawaz death

Hamza Ali Abbasi slammed for 'insensitive reaction' on Kulsoom Nawaz death

Photos & Videos

FM Qureshi takes notice of Pak diplomat's 'inappropriate' activities in UK

FM Qureshi takes notice of Pak diplomat's 'inappropriate' activities in UK
Cricket captain Sarfraz wishes football team facing India in SAFF semi-final

Cricket captain Sarfraz wishes football team facing India in SAFF semi-final
Salman Khan in legal trouble again after upsetting Hindu sentiments

Salman Khan in legal trouble again after upsetting Hindu sentiments

Is Taimur Ali Khan getting a sibling soon?

Is Taimur Ali Khan getting a sibling soon?