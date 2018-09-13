FAO delegation meets Sindh Agriculture Minster

KARACHI: Delegation from Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations (FAO) met with Sindh Minister for Agriculture, Bureau of Supply and Prices Muhammad Ismail Rahoo at his office here on Thursday.



The FAO delegation congratulated the recently appointed Minister and had a discussion on the recently formulated Sindh Agriculture Policy that was reviewed and input given by UNFAO through its International Policy Officer based in Karachi.

Nasar Hayat, Assistant FAO Representative apprised the minister on the future possible cooperation and collaboration in promoting the agricultural sector in Sindh by creating synergies and cohesion between Government and UN supported programs for sustainable agriculture development in Sindh.

Both sides highlighted the possible avenues of cooperation in other agro based income-generating opportunities through public private partnership in Sindh.

The delegation informed the Minster that FAO presently operates in 12 Districts of Sindh including Badin, Sujawal and T.M.Khan for the promotion of agriculture sector to ensure food security and end hunger.