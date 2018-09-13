Thu September 13, 2018
Govt to impose new taxes of Rs400bn in mini-budget

Govt to impose new taxes of Rs400bn in mini-budget
The economics of influence

The economics of influence
Pakistan's national grid is 'bankrupt': Bloomberg

Pakistan’s national grid is ‘bankrupt’: Bloomberg
PAF chief honoured with top Turkish military award

PAF chief honoured with top Turkish military award
PM Imran Khan to visit Saudi Arabia next week: report

PM Imran Khan to visit Saudi Arabia next week: report

Maulana Tariq Jameel to lead funeral prayers of Begum Kulsoom Nawaz

Maulana Tariq Jameel to lead funeral prayers of Begum Kulsoom Nawaz
FM Qureshi takes notice of Pak diplomat's 'inappropriate' activities in UK

FM Qureshi takes notice of Pak diplomat's 'inappropriate' activities in UK
Those opposing dams toeing someone else's agenda: CJP

Those opposing dams toeing someone else’s agenda: CJP
Imran's difficulties in making 'Naya Pakistan'

Imran’s difficulties in making ‘Naya Pakistan’
Discovered in Pakistan: Plastic-eating fungus answer to world's waste crisis

Discovered in Pakistan: Plastic-eating fungus answer to world’s waste crisis

Pakistan

Web Desk
September 13, 2018

Share

Funeral held for Begum Kulsoom Nawaz in London mosque

LONDON: Funeral prayers for Begum Kulsoom Nawaz, the wife of former premier Nawaz Sharif, have been offered at Regent’s Park Islamic Centre in central London.

Hasan Nawaz, Hussain Nawaz, PML-N president Shehbaz Sharif, Ishaq Dar,  disgruntled PML-N leader Chaudhry Nisar Ali, scores of PML-N supporters and overseas Pakistanis attended the funeral prayers.

The coffin of the former first lady will be flown to Lahore's Jati Umrah, where she will be laid to rest next to her father-in-law Mian Sharif. 

A second funeral will be held on Friday . Large numbers of people are expected to join the final rites of Nawaz Sharif's wife.  

Earlier, Shehbaz Sharif arrived in London to bring back Begum Kulsoom Nawaz’s body to homeland.

Heartbreaking moment was witnessed upon Shehbaz's arrival at Nawaz's residence in London as Hussain Nawaz, the elder son of former prime minister , broke down in tears and hugged his uncle Shehbaz Sharif to mourn the death of his mother.

Sharif had departed for London via a foreign airline from the Allama Iqbal International Airport early on Wednesday to bring back the body of his sister-in-law.

Earlier, talking to media at the Heathrow Airport, Shehbaz said that Nawaz Sharif and his daughter Maryam Nawaz are in great pain over the sad demise of former first lady, adding; "May Allah give courage to the bereaved family to bear the loss.

To a question, Shehbaz said that he submitted the parole request on behalf of Nawaz Sharif and Maryam Nawaz as they had refused to file request for their release on parole to attend the funeral prayers of Begum Kulsoom Nawaz.

It is learnt that PIA flight carrying the body of Kulsoom Nawaz will leave for Lahore from the Heathrow Airport, London on Thursday and land at the Allama Iqbal International Airport early on Friday.

The Sharif family has reportedly refused to get any assistance from the Pakistan High Commission in London for the repatriation of the body of former first lady Kulsoom Nawaz to Pakistan.

Kulsoom, 68, wife of former prime minister Nawaz Sharif, breathed her last on Tuesday at London’s Harley Street Clinic after a prolonged illness, where She remained under treatment since June 2017, and was placed on life support last night after her health deteriorated.

More From Pakistan

PM Imran Khan to visit Saudi Arabia next week: report

PM Imran Khan to visit Saudi Arabia next week: report

Buzdar's Punjab Govt has only 2 weeks remaining

Buzdar’s Punjab Govt has only 2 weeks remaining
National Assembly to meet on Sept 18

National Assembly to meet on Sept 18
Religious minister for enacting strict law for social media

Religious minister for enacting strict law for social media
Spotlight

Misbah postpones children hospital launch over Kulsoom Nawaz's demise

Misbah postpones children hospital launch over Kulsoom Nawaz’s demise
Anderson ´not finished yet´ after breaking Test record

Anderson ´not finished yet´ after breaking Test record
Can sign a film with Shah Rukh Khan whenever I want: Meera

Can sign a film with Shah Rukh Khan whenever I want: Meera

Hamza Ali Abbasi slammed for 'insensitive reaction' on Kulsoom Nawaz death

Hamza Ali Abbasi slammed for 'insensitive reaction' on Kulsoom Nawaz death

FM Qureshi takes notice of Pak diplomat's 'inappropriate' activities in UK

FM Qureshi takes notice of Pak diplomat's 'inappropriate' activities in UK
Cricket captain Sarfraz wishes football team facing India in SAFF semi-final

Cricket captain Sarfraz wishes football team facing India in SAFF semi-final
Salman Khan in legal trouble again after upsetting Hindu sentiments

Salman Khan in legal trouble again after upsetting Hindu sentiments

Is Taimur Ali Khan getting a sibling soon?

Is Taimur Ali Khan getting a sibling soon?