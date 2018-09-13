PAF chief honoured with top Turkish military award

Thu September 13, 2018
Pakistan

September 13, 2018

Pakistan Air Force chief honoured with ‘Turkish Legion Of Merit’ award

ISLAMABAD: Air Chief Marshal Mujahid Anwar Khan, Chief of the Air Staff, Pakistan Air Force was awarded the Turkish Legion of Merit in recognition of his services for promoting defence ties between Pakistan and Turkey.

The impressive ceremony was held at the Headquarters of Turkish Air Force at Ankara.

Later, PAF chief called on General Hasan KUCUKAKYUZ, Commander of Turkish Air Force. Both the dignitaries discussed matters related to professional interests. During the meeting the Air Chief thanked Turkish government for the august award and said that two countries enjoyed enviable brotherly ties spread over years.

General Hasan KUCUKAKYUZ lauded the level of defence and security cooperation between both the countries. Both the dignitaries agreed to further enhance and expand mutual collaboration and defence ties between the two countries in general and air forces in particular.

Earlier, on arrival at Headquarters of Turkish Air Force, a smartly turned out contingent of Turkish Air Force presented the PAF chief the guard of honor.

