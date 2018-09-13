Thu September 13, 2018
FM Qureshi takes notice of Pak diplomat's 'inappropriate' activities in UK

FM Qureshi takes notice of Pak diplomat's 'inappropriate' activities in UK
Pakistan

Web Desk
September 13, 2018

FM Qureshi takes notice of Pak diplomat's 'inappropriate' activities in UK


LONDON: Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi on Wednesday took notice of 'irresponsible' activities of Pakistani High Commissioner in the UK during an award show in the British capital, directing him to return to homeland to submit his explanation.

As per details, Sahebzada Ahmed Khan, High Commissioner to Britain was reported of conducting  inappropriate  actions during an Award Show, which was attended by a large number of Pakistani celebrities.

After being briefed on the matter as reports pertaining to the said incident that surfaced on social and electronic media, Qureshi  directed the diplomat to return to Pakistan to clear his position.

In a statement issued Wednesday, the spokesperson said the FO had “received the news through electronic and social media” with regard to the recent incident of Sahebzada Ahmed Khan's inappropriate activities.

The incident  took place during a local media outlet's event held at London's O2 Arena on September 9, wherein the diplomat was called on stage to announce the winner of an award category.

In a video clip that was shared multiple times on social media, Sahebzada Ahmed Khan's actions raised questions as well as concerns.


