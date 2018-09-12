Wed September 12, 2018
Nawaz Sharif, Maryam Nawaz released on parole
Pakistan

Web Desk
September 12, 2018

Pakistan committed to IP gas pipeline project, minister assures Iranian envoy

ISLAMABAD: Islamabad is fully committed to implement Iran-Pakistan gas pipeline project without any foreign pressure, said Federal Petroleum Minister Ghulam Sarwar Khan on Wednesday.

He was speaking to Iranian Ambassador to Pakistan Mehdi Honardoost who called on the minister at his office in Islamabad.

The ambassador congratulated the federal minister on behalf of his Iranian counterpart on assumption of new responsibilities and invited him to visit Iran to work on cooperation in petroleum sector and IP gas pipeline. The minister accepted the invitation to accept Tehran.

The ambassador has drawn the attention of the minister on the exploration of possibilities in energy sector cooperation especially IP gas pipeline.

The ambassador has said that IP gas pipeline will be a game changer for the region, adding other countries are willing to cooperate in construction of the project.

Also the Iranian ambassador has offered cooperation in government to government deal in the area of import of petroleum products to curb the smuggling.

The minister has acknowledged the cooperation offered by Iran in areas of electricity supply to coastal areas.

The minister said both countries need more cooperation and investment in areas of energy and petroleum. The two also agreed to have a meeting of working group on IP gas pipeline before minister’s visit to Iran.

The minister has said unfortunately the project was delayed in the past due to international sanctions.

“IP gas project is a top priority for Pakistan more than any other gas pipeline project,” he added.

