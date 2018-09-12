ISI stands out as world’s best intelligence agency: PM Khan

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan says that ISI is our first line of defence and stands out as best intelligence agency of the world.

He made these remarks during a visit to the headquarter of the country’s premier intelligence agency, where he was briefed about issues of national security and counter terrorism measures.

General Qamar Javed Bajwa, Chief of the Army Staff (COAS) and Lt Gen Naveed Mukhtar DG ISI received the prime minister on arrival, according to ISPR, media wing of Pakistan army.

The prime minister laid floral wreath at Yadgare Shuhada and offered Fateha.

The prime minister lauded contributions of ISI towards national security especially in the ongoing Counter Terrorism effort.



“ISI is our first line of defence and stands out as best intelligence agency of the world,” Khan said.

“Government and people of Pakistan firmly stand behind their armed forces and intelligence agencies, and greatly acknowledge the unprecedented achievements of these institutions,” he said.

Lead cabinet ministers also accompanied the PM.