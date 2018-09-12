Wed September 12, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
Nawaz Sharif, Maryam Nawaz released on parole

Nawaz Sharif, Maryam Nawaz released on parole
Supreme Court of Pakistan to hire transgenders: CJ

Supreme Court of Pakistan to hire transgenders: CJ
The scope and limits of ‘change’

The scope and limits of ‘change’
NFC award and budget deficits

NFC award and budget deficits
Imran Khan’s govt decides to present its own federal budget

Imran Khan’s govt decides to present its own federal budget
New technology to be used for Lahore sewerage system

New technology to be used for Lahore sewerage system
Nawaz had refused to sign parole request: sources

Nawaz had refused to sign parole request: sources
CPEC is future of Pakistan: COAS

CPEC is future of Pakistan: COAS
Statement attributed to Maryam Nawaz incorrect: PMLN

Statement attributed to Maryam Nawaz incorrect: PMLN

Billionaire Shahid Khan is not donating to Pakistan dam fund

Billionaire Shahid Khan is not donating to Pakistan dam fund

Pakistan

ONLINE
September 12, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Imran Khan’s govt decides to present its own federal budget

ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government has decided to present its own federal budget.

It has also been decided to make vast amendment in 2018-19 finance bill to bring in the tax exemption matter of previous government.

Sources stated that previous government of Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML N) had given tax exemption to those who have Rs 1.2 million annual income and now Imran Khan-led Federal government has decided to bring this limit to Rs 0.8 million.

Recommendations would be presented in Finance Bill in order to increase the tax revenue. The National Assembly session has been summoned on Sept. 14 for this purpose.

It was worth mentioned here that PTI government was just completing its 2 months time period and during this duration PTI has taken several decisions.

The decisions including putting former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif and his daughter name on ECL, auction of Prime Minister’s house costly vehicles. Now PTI decides to present its own budget.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

More From Pakistan

ECP dismisses petition seeking removal of 'N' from PMLN’s name

ECP dismisses petition seeking removal of 'N' from PMLN’s name
ISI stands out as world’s best intelligence agency: PM Khan

ISI stands out as world’s best intelligence agency: PM Khan
BAP's Sarfraz Bugti wins Senate seat

BAP's Sarfraz Bugti wins Senate seat
Shireen Mazari vows to ensure minorities rights

Shireen Mazari vows to ensure minorities rights
Load More load more

Spotlight

Misbah postpones children hospital launch over Kulsoom Nawaz’s demise

Misbah postpones children hospital launch over Kulsoom Nawaz’s demise
Anderson ´not finished yet´ after breaking Test record

Anderson ´not finished yet´ after breaking Test record
Pakistani film ‘Indus Blues’ makes it to international film festival nominations

Pakistani film ‘Indus Blues’ makes it to international film festival nominations
What you need to know about new iPhone models XS, XS MAX, and XR

What you need to know about new iPhone models XS, XS MAX, and XR

Photos & Videos

Woman accused of beating underage maid identified as Indian: Shireen Mazari

Woman accused of beating underage maid identified as Indian: Shireen Mazari

Is Taimur Ali Khan getting a sibling soon?

Is Taimur Ali Khan getting a sibling soon?

Karan Johar reveals dream cast for 'Kuch Kuch Hota Hai 2'

Karan Johar reveals dream cast for 'Kuch Kuch Hota Hai 2'
Meera donates to dam funds, spends day with special children

Meera donates to dam funds, spends day with special children