Wed September 12, 2018
Pakistan

APP
September 12, 2018

Shireen Mazari vows to ensure minorities rights

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Human Rights Dr Shireen M. Mazari has said that concrete steps have been taken through comprehensive strategy to ensure the protection of rights of minorities adding "our constitution guarantees the protection of human rights including the rights of minorities."

"We are fully committed to protect the due rights of minorities to ensure their freedom and security," she said.

She assured protection of rights of minorities and said that improving their socio-economic status was one of the governments’ top priorities.

She was talking to the representative delegation of minorities in a meeting to discuss the laws and rules to protect the rights of minorities.

Federal Secretary Rabiya Javeri Agha and other officials of the Ministry also attended the meeting.

Matters related to the rights of minorities including the laws and rules for their protection were also came under discussion and members of delegation also put forward suggestions in this regard.

The delegation was also told about the implementations of laws, policy and measures.

Addressing the delegation, the Federal Minister said "we always taken pragmatic measures to ensure the better status of minorities without any prejudice."

The Constitution of Pakistan grantees the human rights protection and we at the Ministry, ensures it implementations.

She further said that all the minorities in Pakistan have religious freedom and complete security adding that they are enjoying complete freedom as equal citizen of the motherland.

The members of the delegation appreciated the endeavours of the government, especially the Ministry of Human Rights for the protection and promotion of rights of minorities and assured their full support in this regard.

