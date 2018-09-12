Wed September 12, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
Nawaz Sharif, Maryam Nawaz released on parole

Nawaz Sharif, Maryam Nawaz released on parole
Supreme Court of Pakistan to hire transgenders: CJ

Supreme Court of Pakistan to hire transgenders: CJ
The scope and limits of ‘change’

The scope and limits of ‘change’
NFC award and budget deficits

NFC award and budget deficits
Amir Liaquat to be indicted: CJP

Amir Liaquat to be indicted: CJP
New technology to be used for Lahore sewerage system

New technology to be used for Lahore sewerage system
Nawaz had refused to sign parole request: sources

Nawaz had refused to sign parole request: sources
CPEC is future of Pakistan: COAS

CPEC is future of Pakistan: COAS
Statement attributed to Maryam Nawaz incorrect: PMLN

Statement attributed to Maryam Nawaz incorrect: PMLN

Billionaire Shahid Khan is not donating to Pakistan dam fund

Billionaire Shahid Khan is not donating to Pakistan dam fund

Pakistan

Web Desk
September 12, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Nawaz, Maryam parole duration further extended, will expire on Sunday

LAHORE: The Punjab government has further extended parole duration of former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif, his daughter Maryam Nawaz and son-in-law Capt (retd) Safar for one more day after delay in bringing back the body of Begum Kulsoom Nawaz.

According to Punjab Home Ministry, the parole period of Nawaz Sharif, Maryam and Safdar has been extended till Sunday midnight.

On Tuesday, Nawaz, Maryam and Safdar were initially released on 12-hour parole for the funeral which was extended for three days.

Later, the Home Department further extended the duration for one more day after delay in repatriation of the body of Former First Lady.

Sharif family has requested for 5-day release of trio on parole to attend the funeral prayers of Begum Kulsoom Nawaz.

The spokesperson of Punjab Home Ministry told Geo News that the extension will start from 12:00 tonight.

Kulsoom Nawaz died of cancer in London on Tuesday, two months after her husband and daughter returned to Pakistan and were immediately jailed for corruption.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

More From Pakistan

Dams future of next generations, will be constructed at any cost: CJP

Dams future of next generations, will be constructed at any cost: CJP
CJ decides to employ two transgenders at SC

CJ decides to employ two transgenders at SC
Nawaz Sharif to meet party leaders, workers, sympathisers on Thursday

Nawaz Sharif to meet party leaders, workers, sympathisers on Thursday
Peshawar administration bans pillion riding

Peshawar administration bans pillion riding
Load More load more

Spotlight

Misbah postpones children hospital launch over Kulsoom Nawaz’s demise

Misbah postpones children hospital launch over Kulsoom Nawaz’s demise
Anderson ´not finished yet´ after breaking Test record

Anderson ´not finished yet´ after breaking Test record
Pakistani film ‘Indus Blues’ makes it to international film festival nominations

Pakistani film ‘Indus Blues’ makes it to international film festival nominations
What you need to know about new iPhone models XS, XS MAX, and XR

What you need to know about new iPhone models XS, XS MAX, and XR

Photos & Videos

Woman accused of beating underage maid identified as Indian: Shireen Mazari

Woman accused of beating underage maid identified as Indian: Shireen Mazari

Is Taimur Ali Khan getting a sibling soon?

Is Taimur Ali Khan getting a sibling soon?

Karan Johar reveals dream cast for 'Kuch Kuch Hota Hai 2'

Karan Johar reveals dream cast for 'Kuch Kuch Hota Hai 2'
Meera donates to dam funds, spends day with special children

Meera donates to dam funds, spends day with special children