Nawaz, Maryam parole duration further extended, will expire on Sunday

LAHORE: The Punjab government has further extended parole duration of former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif, his daughter Maryam Nawaz and son-in-law Capt (retd) Safar for one more day after delay in bringing back the body of Begum Kulsoom Nawaz.



According to Punjab Home Ministry, the parole period of Nawaz Sharif, Maryam and Safdar has been extended till Sunday midnight.

On Tuesday, Nawaz, Maryam and Safdar were initially released on 12-hour parole for the funeral which was extended for three days.

Later, the Home Department further extended the duration for one more day after delay in repatriation of the body of Former First Lady.

Sharif family has requested for 5-day release of trio on parole to attend the funeral prayers of Begum Kulsoom Nawaz.

The spokesperson of Punjab Home Ministry told Geo News that the extension will start from 12:00 tonight.

Kulsoom Nawaz died of cancer in London on Tuesday, two months after her husband and daughter returned to Pakistan and were immediately jailed for corruption.