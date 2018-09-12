Nawaz Sharif to meet party leaders, workers, sympathisers on Thursday

LAHORE: Former prime minister Nawaz Sharif will held meeting with party leaders, workers and sympathisers on Thursday evening.



Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) spokesperson Marriyum Aurangzeb said party Quaid Nawaz Sharif will meet with leaders, workers and symapthisers from 4:00 pm to 6:00 pm Thursday at his Jati Umra residence on Raiwind Road in Lahore.

Former prime minister Nawaz Sharif, his daughter Maryam Nawaz and son-in-law Capt (retd) Safdar have been released on parole to attend the funeral of former first lady Begum Kulsoom Nawaz.

Nawaz Sharif, Maryam and Safdar have been released on a 12-hour parole which was extended for three days in order to enable them attend the funeral and burial of Begum Kulsoom Nawaz at the Jati Umra residence of the Sharifs on Friday.