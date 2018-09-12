Peshawar administration bans pillion riding

ISLAMABAD: Peshawar administration has announced a ban on pillion riding as part of security measures during the holy month of Muharram.

In a notification issued on Wednesday, Peshawar District Commissioner said that Section 144 was being imposed in the city to maintain peace and harmony in the city.

Under Section 11, Afghan refugees have been banned from entering the city and cantonment during the next 10 days.

In addition, pillion riding, distribution of objectionable pamphlets, display of weapons and tinted vehicle glasses, and firecrackers have also been banned.

The administration also barred public from standing on rooftops during the Ashura processions.