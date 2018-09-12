Kulsoom Nawaz’s funeral to be held at Sharif Medical City on Friday evening

LAHORE: The funeral prayers of former First Lady Begum Kulsoom Nawaz will be held at Sharif Medical City at 5:00pm Friday evening, Pakistan Muslim League spokesperson Marriyum Aurangzeb confirmed.



In a twitter message of party’s official handle, Marriyum also confirmed that Rasm-e-Qul (the third day prayers for the departed soul) will be held on September 16 from Asr to Magrib prayers at Jati Umrah.

On Tuesday, Hussain Nawaz had confirmed that Begum Kusloom Nawaz, who died in London, will be will be buried in Jati Umrah Pakistan on Frida.

Speaking to Geo News , Hussain Nawaz said his mother's body will reach Pakistan on Friday.

He said he and his brother Hassan will not travel to Pakistan for their mother's burial.

Former prime minister Nawaz Sharif his daughter Maryam Nawaz and son in law Captain (retd) Mohammad Safdar have been released on parole to attend Begum Kulsoom's funeral.