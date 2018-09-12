Nawaz had refused to sign parole request: sources

Wed September 12, 2018
Pakistan

Web Desk
September 12, 2018

Nawaz, Maryam had refused to sign parole request: sources

LAHORE: Former prime minister Nawaz Sharif, his daughter Maryam Nawaz and son-in-law Capt (retd) Safdar have been released on parole to attend the funeral of former first lady Begum Kulsoom Nawaz.

Soon after their release from Adiala Jail on parole, the trio departed for Lahore aboard a special plane from Islamabad Airport late on Tuesday.

Sources informed Geo News that Nawaz Sharif had refused to file request for their release on parole to attend the funeral prayers of his wife Begum Kulsoom Nawaz.

“Nawaz Sharif refused to sign parole plea and his daughter Maryam Nawaz supported father’s move,” the sources informed the Geo News.

The sources privy to the development went on to say, Shahbaz Sharif, PML-N President and younger brother of Nawaz Sharif, submitted the parole request on behalf them after Nawaz and Maryam refused to do so persistently.

Shahbaz Sharif insisted that Nawaz Sharif, Maryam Nawaz and Captain (retd) Safdar should opt for their legal right and attend the funeral prayers on parole.

