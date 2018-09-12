Wed September 12, 2018
September 12, 2018

Nine killed in Dera Adamkhel mine explosion

KOHAT: At least nine persons were killed and three others injured during powerful blast at coal mine in Dara Ademkhel here on Wednesday as rescue operation has been completed.

Deputy Commissioner Kohat, Khalid Ilyas told reporters that nine bodies were recovered from the site and three others injured were shifted to hospital following a blast inside a coal mine at Akorwall area in Dara Adamkhel.

He said all victims belonged to Shangla district.

The victims are identified as Umar Hassan, Umarzada and Nazir Muhammad.

The victims’ bodies are being shifted to their native areas.

