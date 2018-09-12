Lahore High Court bans underage driving

LAHORE: The Lahore High Court on Wednesday imposed a ban on underage drivers.



The ban was announced after a civil society member Abdullah Malik filed a petition in the high court.

While hearing the petition, Justice Ali Akber Qureshi remarked that underage kids are not allowed to drive motorcycles, cars and rickshaws.

In its conclusion, the judge warned that violation of the order will have parents of underage drivers to sign an affidavit in the first stage.

He added that parents of underage children found violating the ban will be jailed as the children are their responsibility.